Former volleyball standout home for Thanksgiving dies along with her father in crash, team says

The Creekview Excessive Faculty group is mourning the lack of a former volleyball standout and her father who died in a crash.

Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, died Thanksgiving morning within the Cherokee County crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Creekview volleyball workforce confirmed Alivia was a former standout for the workforce and simply completed her freshman season at Bryan School in Tennessee.

“Alivia was cherished by many and might be remembered for her sort, candy, lovely spirit,” the Creekview volleyball workforce posted on Fb. “Chris was a loyal father to his two daughters and the love of Jennifer’s life.”

The crash despatched Chris’ spouse Jennifer and their youngest daughter Sydney to the hospital. Sydney is a junior volleyball participant at Creekview.

TRENDING STORIES

In response to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Workplace, the Mynes household was touring west on Knox Bridge Freeway close to Scott Hudgens Drive round 11:30 a.m.

Deputies mentioned a driver in a Ford F-150 was touring east and crossed the middle line. The truck collided with the Mynes’ SUV, killing Chris within the driver seat and Alivia within the again seat.

Deputies mentioned the truck driver, a 24-year-old from Canton, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening accidents. Two different vehicles have been additionally concerned within the crash, however nobody was injured. The accident stays beneath investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set as much as help the Mynes household.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: