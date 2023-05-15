Former U.S. Embassy Employee Is Being Held in Moscow, Russian State News Says

Robert Shonov, recognized as a former worker of the U.S. Embassy in Russia, was arrested within the Russian metropolis of Vladivostok and charged with conspiracy, in response to the Russian state information company Tass.

Vedant Patel, a State Division spokesman, instructed reporters at a briefing on Monday that he had seen the report however that “I don’t have something extra to supply presently.”

Tass, quoting an nameless legislation enforcement official, mentioned that Mr. Shonov was accused of “collaboration on a confidential foundation with a overseas state or worldwide or overseas group.” He has been taken to Lefortovo Jail in Moscow, Tass reported, and no courtroom date has been set.

Being held in isolation is commonplace at Lefortovo, a infamous high-security jail whose inmates at present embrace Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Avenue Journal correspondent who was accused of espionage in March, expenses that his employer and American officers have strongly denied. Additionally being held on the jail is Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who’s serving a 16-year sentence on what america has mentioned are fabricated expenses of espionage.