Former Russian president calls for warships with hypersonic missiles to be stationed near Washington D.C.

Russia’s former president known as for hypersonic missiles to be put near Washington, D.C.

Dmitry Medvedev lashed out after US officers mentioned the Ukraine battle is just not “worthy” of Russians.

Medvedev has provided a few of Russia’s most vitriolic commentary all through the battle.

Russia’s former president lashed out on the US on Thursday in an announcement calling for the nation’s warships, armed with hypersonic missiles, to be stationed near Washington, D.C.

Dmitry Medvedev, who serves because the deputy chair of Russia’s safety council, made the remarks in a vitriolic Telegram publish in response to an attraction to strange Russians from the US Embassy.

On Wednesday, the embassy had tweeted a Russian-language video that mentioned President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is “undeserving” of Russians, per Reuters’ translation.

In response, Medvedev mentioned: “The principle reward of the New 12 months was the arsenal of Zircon missiles that went yesterday to the shores of NATO nations,” in keeping with The Jerusalem Submit’s translation.

He then known as for the missiles to be stationed “someplace 100 miles from the coast [of the US], nearer to the Potomac River,” the publication reported.

Hypersonic missiles are exceptionally quick, and may journey on an unpredictable flight path, making them tougher to intercept with conventional air protection methods. The Zircon has a spread of between 310 and 620 miles, in keeping with CNN, which cited the Missile Protection Advocacy Alliance.

The 405-mile-long Potomac River passes via Washington, D.C., the seat of the US federal authorities.

On Wednesday, Russia introduced that it was sending its Admiral Gorshkov warship, armed with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, on a long-range voyage that might cross via the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea.

Medvedev has produced a few of the most excessive and hawkish commentary since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, repeatedly touting his nation’s nuclear arsenal and sometimes going past the rhetoric provided by Putin.

Calling the US “sons of bitches” and “freaks” in his publish on Thursday, he described the US Embassy’s tweet as a cynical effort to make use of Nazi propaganda strategies, per Reuters’ translation.

The US has been one in every of Ukraine’s most necessary allies through the battle, sending billions of {dollars} of assist and weaponry to the nation.

Medvedev mentioned that the sight of the Admiral Gorshkov off the coast of the US would “carry to their senses anybody who poses a direct menace to Russia and our allies,” in keeping with Reuters.

