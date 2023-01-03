Former Purdue, NFL player dies in West Lafayette home

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue soccer offensive guard and former NFL participant Uchechukwu Nwaneri died Friday within the West Lafayette residence of his spouse, in keeping with West Lafayette police and Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

Nwaneri drove up from Georgia, police stated, and he was at his spouse’s West Lafayette’s home within the 2600 block of Willow Drive when he apparently collapsed, Costello stated.

Nwaneri’s spouse discovered him unresponsive in a bed room in her home about 1 a.m. Friday and referred to as 911, Costello stated.

An post-mortem carried out Monday indicated there have been no indicators of foul play, Costello stated.

Preliminary outcomes point out a attainable coronary heart assault, pending toxicology outcomes, Costello stated.

A September 2006 Journal & Courier report written by now retired sports activities report and columnist Tom Kubat indicated Nwaneri began his remaining season as a offensive guard.

Uchechukwu Nwaneri, seen in it is a 2010 photograph of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL soccer workforce, died Friday in a West Lafayette residence. Nwaneri is a former Purdue College soccer standout.

Nwaneri’s dad and mom immigrated to the US from Nigeria in 1973. His first identify means “God’s want,” in keeping with Kubat’s September 2006 report.

Nwaneri’s time on the Purdue gridiron was marred by a July 14, 2005, combat throughout observe with teammate Ryan Noblet.

In the course of the combat, Nwaneri threw a punch that broke Noblet’s jaw.

Nwaneri was suspended from Purdue for the 2005 fall semester, in keeping with Kubat’s stories within the J&C.

The J&C reached Noblet, who stated, “I’m sorry to listen to of his passing.”

Nwaneri returned for the spring semester, and returned to the workforce in 2006 for his remaining season as a Boilermaker.

Chase Lecklider, a large receiver on the Boilermakers’ squad between 2002 and 2006, stated “Uche was an awesome teammate.

“All of us had our moments, Uche was no totally different, however he was only a nice teammate and good friend. He made us snort for 5 seasons collectively,” Lecklider stated.

Nwaneri was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007, and he performed seven seasons with the Jaguars, in keeping with pro-football-reference.com.

“His profession within the NFL was becoming reward for a way good he was,” Lecklider stated. “The information of his passing hit laborious. He is too younger. My ideas are along with his household and I will keep in mind him effectively.”

