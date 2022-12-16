Former Pence chief counsel told Jan. 6 committee that Trump lawyer John Eastman knew Jan. 6 scheme was illegal

In testimony on July 16, 2022, Greg Jacob, former chief counsel to then-Vice President Mike Pence, instructed the Home choose committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol that former President Donald Trump’s legal professional John Eastman knew that his plan for the vp to reject electors despatched from sure states violated the Electoral Rely Act and was prone to lose if it got here earlier than the Supreme Courtroom.