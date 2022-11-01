Former Overwatch pro reveals they are not dating

Felix “xQc” is as soon as once more turning heads within the streaming group after the subject of Sammy “Adept”, his former accomplice, was introduced up throughout his most up-to-date stream.

The 2 had fairly a public breakup after particulars of their separation have been mentioned on stream final month, and a few of their heated exchanges turned the state of affairs fairly ugly. After Sammy appeared on Felix’s stream in the present day, many within the viewers began speculating concerning the destiny of their relationship, which triggered the latter to spell out his relationship standing.

“We’re not again collectively”: xQc tells his chat that he’s not in a relationship with Adept

The previous Overwatch Professional has been fairly having fun with the brand new iteration of Blizzard’s hero shooter and was taking part in the identical when he determined to bluntly name out his chat for insinuating that he was again with Adept:

“You guys simply put bizarre labels on all people like a bunch of dumbf*cks. Okay?”

Explaining that they weren’t again in a relationship, xQc additionally made it clear that he did not admire anyone assuming that they have been:

“We’re not again collectively. And simply ensuring that, you realize, a easy factor occurred and folks say that, ‘Oh dude, that forsenCD, this, that and all.’ And do not assault anyone, do not assault anyone, that’ll be bizarre. Okay?”

He proceeded to repeat his phrases to hammer the purpose house:

“We have not been collectively, we aren’t to-together and that is okay.”

The explanation for his chat to be so excited was as a result of Adept had appeared on the stream a while earlier than and appeared to be kissing xQc.

The clip exhibits Adept strolling as much as the streamer from behind as he was taking part in Overwatch 2 and giving him a peck on the cheek earlier than leaving the body.

Followers and tens of 1000’s of viewers instantly reacted and the clip went viral. It was shared extensively on social media, prompting many to query whether or not the duo have been again in a relationship.

This comes weeks after Josh “Yourragegaming” revealed that the 2 of them had kissed throughout a celebration on the current San Diego TwitchCon, a lot to xQc’s annoyance. The Canadian streaming large had fairly a harsh preliminary response to the clip the place he admitted to having kissed Adept, however was clearly not impressed with Josh for divulging the knowledge to the general public.

Reactions to the clip

Being one of the well-liked streamers on the platform signifies that a big quantity within the streaming group are curious concerning the destiny of the connection between the streamers.

xQc’s denial elicited many reactions, starting from comparisons to the Kardashians and theories about their present relationship standing.

At the moment the second-most subscribed English-speaking Twitch channel, xQc is little doubt one of the well-liked streamers on this planet. Whereas he has categorically denied being in a relationship with Adept, a few of his followers are usually not satisfied by his statements.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



