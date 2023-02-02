Thursday, February 2, 2023
Former NFL player says league is rigged and scripted. Then the internet had its say

Nidhi Gandhi

When a play or consequence doesn’t go a sure manner — in any professional sports activities league — followers have a tendency to show their annoyed spittle on the officers. But it surely’s an entire completely different (scripted) story when the phrases “rigged” fall from the mouths of former athletes.

Even facetiously.

Throughout the newest episode of the Barstool Sports activities podcast “Macrodosing,” ex-Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins operating again Arian Foster went on the report and mentioned that gamers obtain “scripts” throughout coaching camp that lay out the season forward as a result of the NFL is, effectively, rigged.

In a joking manner. We predict.

“That’s what observe was about — it was about practising the script. … It’s like WWF — we all know what’s going to occur, however you’ve nonetheless received to placed on a present,” mentioned Foster, who performed within the NFL from 2009-16.

Then followers — and gamers — did what they do greatest: take to Twitter.

Touche to whoever has been writing storylines for Tom Brady — you’re not paid sufficient despite the fact that that sequel ought to have had a shorter ending.

Former KC Chiefs quarterback’s trophy, misplaced because the Nineteen Eighties, was simply present in a automotive

See also  After breaking up with the Democratic Party, Kyrsten Sinema is cleaning out her closet, literally, on Facebook Marketplace

