Former NFL player and Cornhuskers coach pays $5.4M for Phoenix home

Apart from the previous Nebraska Cornhuskers coach, a trucking govt, the previous president of Goal, in addition to a number of CEOs and medical doctors had been among the many consumers and sellers of metro Phoenix’s priciest houses.

$5,500,000

Darryl Christner, a former govt with Oklahoma-based John Christner Trucking, paid money for an 8,565-square-foot mansion in north Scottsdale’s DC Ranch group. The house with six bedrooms and 7 bogs additionally has retractable glass partitions, an awesome room, spiral staircase, a non-public workplace and a number of other out of doors patios.Michael and Kacie Hitchcock had been the sellers. Natalie Palmer of Silverleaf Realty had the itemizing.

Darryl Christner paid money for this mansion in north Scottsdale’s DC Ranch group.

$5,400,000

Scott and Ashley Frost bought a 7,500-square-foot house on the Phoenix facet of the Arcadia neighborhood. Scott is a former NFL participant and was most lately head coach for the College of Nebraska’s Cornhuskers’ soccer staff. The home with 5 bedrooms and 5 ½ bogs additionally has views of Camelback Mountain, a media room, train room, huge closet within the major suite and a butler’s pantry. Ghassan and Patricia Haddad had been the sellers.

$4,500,000

Dr. Mark Oppenlander and Gracia Nicolasecu purchased a 5,450-square-foot Santa Barbara-style home in Paradise Valley. The house comes with 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bogs, a lap pool, chef’s kitchen with bar, Restoration {Hardware} lighting and a koi pond. Elsa Abruzzo, CEO of Anuncia Medical, was the vendor.

$4,184,600

Damon and Taisiya Jacobson bought a 7,034-square-foot Paradise Valley house. The couple personal the container corporations Pure Greens and Southwest Cellular Storage. The home on a 1.5-acre lot has 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bogs, an train room, workplace, cigar lounge and bar in addition to a library. Andrew and Lindsay Smith bought it.

$4,000,000

Dr. Paul McCombs and his spouse Carla paid money for 7,447-square-foot house in north Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain group. The house with 4 bedrooms and 5 bogs is located on two heaps. It additionally comes with an outside fire and water function round an enormous out of doors residing space. Former Goal Corp. President Kenneth Woodrow was the vendor.

Attain the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com

This text initially appeared on Arizona Republic: Former NFL participant and Cornhuskers coach pays $5.4M for Phoenix house