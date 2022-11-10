Former Missouri Tigers basketball player, KC coach Jed Frost kills wife, self: report

Former Missouri basketball participant and Kansas Metropolis-area highschool coach Jed Frost shot and killed his spouse and himself contained in the Dallas County health worker’s workplace in Texas, the Dallas Morning Information reported.

Officers discovered the pair lifeless Tuesday afternoon whereas responding to a report of pictures fired and doable lively shooter on the examiner’s workplace, the place Beth Frost, 46, labored.

After evacuating the constructing, investigators decided that Jed Frost, 51, had walked into the complicated and shot his spouse. The couple was married however estranged. Dallas County court docket data present Beth Frost filed for divorce on Might 2. The couple had been married since 2001 and had two kids collectively, a 9-year-old lady and 5-year-old boy.

Frost was an All-Metro participant at Park Hill Excessive who arrived at Mizzou as a walk-on in 1990. He performed at Missouri from 1990-94 and as a senior was a part of the staff of Tigers that went undefeated in Massive Eight play. Frost appeared in 79 video games with six begins, averaging 1.7 factors in his faculty profession.

In 2000, Frost was named the Kansas Metropolis Metro basketball coach of the yr after guiding Park Hill South to the state championship sport a yr faraway from a 1-23 season. He additionally coached at Odessa Excessive and later was a part of staffs at Iowa State and Hawaii.