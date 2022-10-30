Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report

Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to at least one yr of probation and 50 hours of group service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention heart to see her husband, based on the Justice Division and native experiences.

Stout, who was elected as a commissioner in North Bay Village, Florida, in 2018, pleaded responsible on Thursday to mendacity her method into the Krome Service Processing Heart in 2021.

The general public official informed Native 10 that she was visiting her husband, ex-MLB star Brayan Villarreal of Venezuela. She additionally informed the outlet that she is eight months pregnant.

Villarrael, who performed for the Boston Crimson Sox and Detroit Tigers, was reportedly the topic of a kidnapping try in 2013, based on ESPN.

Krome suspended visits in 2020 as a result of coronavirus pandemic however permitted authorized visits, the DOJ stated in a press launch. Throughout this time, Stout visited the power three separate occasions whereas posing as a paralegal for a selected legislation agency and stated she wanted to get signed paperwork from a detainee. She even introduced a letter to jail officers utilizing the agency’s letterhead.

The legislation agency, nevertheless, by no means permitted the previous pageant queen to make use of their letterhead.

Her time period as commissioner expires in November, based on federal prosecutors.

Stout received the Miss Rhode Island pageant in 2009 throughout her final semester in school, based on her authorities biography.