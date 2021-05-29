Former Hertie School President Henrik Enderlein Dead | free press

He studied political science and economics and most recently was president of the Hertie School of Governance. Henrik Enderlein has now passed away at just 46 years old

Berlin (dpa) – Former Hertie School president Henrik Enderlein has died. The economist and political scientist died at the age of 46, the private university in Berlin announced. At the start of the year, Enderlein withdrew from the line due to cancer.

After studying politics and economics, he worked at the European Central Bank and as a junior professor at the Free University of Berlin. Since 2005 he has worked at the Hertie School of Governance. In 2018, Enderlein, who was a member of the SPD, became chairman.

“Professor Enderlein was an inspiring and visionary leader who played a key role in the founding and development of the Hertie School,” the university said. SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans said: “His premature death is a great loss. Henrik Enderlein has greatly enriched economic discourse.”

