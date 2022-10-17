Former DOJ official says Trump’s reaction to the January 6 panel is starting to look like the makings of an insanity defense

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.Mary Altaffer/AP

Former DOJ official Neal Katyal commented on Donald Trump’s 14-page response to the DOJ.

Katyal stated he didn’t assume the response would assist Trump until he was making an attempt to plead madness.

He stated Trump’s response was “proof” of an madness plea.

Neal Katyal, a former Justice Division official, thinks former President Donald Trump’s written response to the Home panel’s intention to subpoena him appears to be like like an madness protection.

Katyal — a regulation professor and an Obama-era appearing solicitor normal — made an look on NBC on Sunday, three days after the Home panel investigating the Capitol riot unanimously voted to subpoena Trump. The subpoena will compel the previous president to cooperate with the committee or be held in contempt of Congress and referred to the DOJ for prosecution — very like Trump allies Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro.

In response to the choice, Trump despatched a doc to the panel that began off with the sentence, “THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!” and contained a number of baseless claims of election fraud. It additionally included 4 photographs of the group close to the Washington Monument on January 6, 2021.

“Yeah, so, it is a 14-page screed, Jonathan, that is very exhausting to comply with. But it surely does appear to dig the opening in deeper for Donald Trump,” Katyal instructed MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart.

“I am unable to see it in any authorized means serving to him until he’s making an attempt to go for the madness protection, of which this paper appears, you realize, to be some proof of,” Katyal added.

Katyal added that he thought it was a “fairly fanciful” concept that Trump would simply give in and testify to the panel due to the congressional subpoena.

“I imply, it is a man who took the Fifth Modification greater than 400 occasions the final time he was questioned beneath oath. And I doubt he is all of the sudden turn out to be wanting to testify,” Katyal stated.

Katyal was referencing Trump’s deposition in New York in August throughout New York Lawyer Common Leticia James’ probe of the Trump Group’s enterprise practices, throughout which he pleaded the Fifth greater than 440 occasions and solely answered a query about what his title was.

Katyal additionally added that he thinks Lawyer Common Merrick Garland will indict Trump, seeing as there’s overwhelming proof to take action and “no contrition in any respect” on Trump’s half.

A consultant at Trump’s post-presidential press workplace didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider