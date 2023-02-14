Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Conrad Dobler, one of many NFL’s prime offensive linemen and fiercest gamers within the Nineteen Seventies, has died. He was 72.

The Arizona Cardinals introduced Dobler died Monday in Pueblo, Colorado. No reason behind loss of life was given.

Dobler performed left guard on an offensive line that included Corridor of Famer Dan Dierdorf for a St. Louis staff that grew to become often known as the “Cardiac Cardinals.”

Dobler additionally was identified for his soiled play and even titled his autobiography “They Name Me Soiled” after 10 years of eye gouging, leg whipping and finger biting within the trenches of the Nineteen Seventies NFL. Dobler additionally embraced his troublemaking persona in a 1987 Miller Lite business by riling up by getting them to argue the beer’s “Tastes nice/Much less filling” tag line.

“Our hearts exit to the household, buddies and former teammates of Conrad Dobler,” Cardinals proprietor Michael Bidwill mentioned in an announcement. “He was the sort of robust, bodily and fierce participant that you just like to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up towards as an opponent. On the sector, Conrad was an enormous cause for the success of the Cardiac Playing cards of the Nineteen Seventies. Away from it, he introduced genuine pleasure and caring to everybody who had the privilege of being his pal and that’s what I’ll keep in mind most.”

Dobler earned three consecutive Professional Bowl appearances from 1975-77 whereas enjoying beneath Corridor of Fame coach Don Coryell. The 1975 offensive set what was then an NFL file by permitting eight sacks. He performed for the Cardinals from 1972-77 earlier than shifting on to play two seasons every with New Orleans and Buffalo.

Dobler was a fifth-round pick of Wyoming within the 1972 NFL draft. He’s survived by six kids and 12 grandchildren.

