Format, Schedule, Venues, new dates, and more revealed

PUBG Cellular’s mega occasion, known as the PMGC, is able to create a thriller world contest among the many prime groups from around the globe that followers await on the finish of yearly. A number of groups can be seen competing in an official occasion for the trophy and an infinite prize pool of $4 million.

Commencing the League Stage on November 10, the match could have a totally completely different format compared to the earlier two seasons. Earlier, the writer introduced that it might begin on November 22 however the firm has determined to start the competitors 12 days earlier than the final introduced date.

PMGC 2022 to function three phases

League Stage

Going down in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the League Stage could have 48 groups worldwide preventing one another for 13 Grand Closing seats. it is going to function three phases: Group Stage, Survival, and Final Likelihood.

Within the Group Stage, which runs from November 10 to 27, these 48 groups can be divided into three teams of 16 groups: A, B, and C. Every Group will battle individually throughout 4 days, during which the highest three out of 16 groups will instantly advance to the PMGC Grand Finals, which means a complete of 9 groups (three from every group) will safe their tickets for the Finals.

The 4th to eleventh positioned groups from every group standings will transfer to the second part, i.e., the Survival Stage, the place these 24 groups will as soon as once more be cut up into three teams of eight groups and can compete throughout three days from November 30 to December 2. The highest 16 groups will qualify for the third stage, i.e., the Final Likelihood, whereas the seventeenth to twenty fourth ranked groups can be eradicated from the PMGC.

Within the Final Likelihood part (December 3 and 4), the highest 4 groups will cement their place within the PMGC Grand Closing, whereas the marketing campaign for the remainder of the groups will finish right here.

Grand Finals

The occasion finals will happen from January 6 to eight, 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia, the place 16 groups will compete for the world championship crown. Three out of 16 groups will obtain a direct invitation to the Finals, whereas 9 groups from the league’s group stage and 4 groups from the Final Likelihood can be there.

SMG and Alter Ego are two of the three invited groups, whereas the identify of the third invited squad can be unveiled later this yr.

47 out of the 48 league stage groups have occupied their place within the first stage. The remaining crew can be chosen from the PMGC PEL Qualifier, which is presently ongoing and can finish on October 30.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



