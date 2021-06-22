Form Automation Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Prontoforms Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Forms on Fire

The latest study released on the Global Form Automation Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Form Automation Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

The form automation software can be helpful for an organization for creating and managing electronic forms; certain tools are used to completely digitize the life-cycle of a form as it allows for a truly paperless workflow and the highest degree of automation and efficiency. This software can also be used to mitigate the wasteful tasks and tedious manual work occurring from the routine processes by enabling enterprises to easily create interactive web Forms that can be accessed through multiple devices. Form of automation software can provide a wide scope for managing the legacy paper forms; the printed text is automatically scanned using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) techniques to create a digital copy of the document.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Prontoforms Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Forms on Fire, Jotform, Paperform, Formstack, Zoho Corporation, Process flows, Zumesoft Solutions Pty Ltd., Cognito

Form Automation Software Market Latest Insights:

On October 29, 2019, ServicePower, a leading field service management (FSM) software company focused on transforming service experiences, has partnered with ProntoForms to bolster its FSM solution with agile app creation and advanced mobile tools for field teams.

Market Drivers:

Increasing need to streamline operations within businesses and enterprises to improve data collection and productivity is driving the market growth.

Cost-Saving, Time-Saving, Improved Workflow, And Optimized Data Entry

Benefits of Digitalizing Content a

Market Trends:

Latest Technological Advancement such as Artificial Intelligence

Market Opportunity:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services and Cloud Computing

Market Challenges:

Data Privacy Concerns

The Global Form Automation Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises), Pricing Option (Subscription Based, License Based, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and e-commerce, Telecommunication, Education, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Others (Automotive, Hospitality))

Form Automation Software Market Mergers & Acquisition:

On July 02, 2018, JotForm, a leading online form builder and data collection tool, has acquired Noupe, a website dedicated to designer and web developer news. JotForm’s acquisition of Noupe will bolster the company’s efforts of providing rich and useful content for its users–which also include technology companies, small businesses, and nonprofits.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Form Automation Software Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Form Automation Software Market

Chapter 3 – Form Automation Software Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Form Automation Software Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Form Automation Software Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Form Automation Software Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Form Automation Software Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

