Forklift Trucks Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast 2020 to 2025

The Global Forklift Trucks Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Forklift Trucks industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Forklift Trucks market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Forklift Trucks Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The forklift trucks market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Players: Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment Corp., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Komatsu Ltd, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Combilift Ltd, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Clark Material Handling Company Inc.

Recent Developments:

– April 2019 – JBT Corporation, a global technology provider announced that it is bringing a new dual-mode AGV to the market in cooperation with Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. The collaboration will help JBT to demonstrate its automated guided vehicle prowess and its commitment to delivering automation to customers around the world with Hyster-Yale on a dual-mode, double-deep pantograph reach forklift truck.

– April 2019 – OTTO Motors, a division of Clearpath Robotics announced the launch of OTTO 750, the first self-driving vehicle for material handling with a payload of 750 kg. It is designed to move pallet-scale loads which would help factories to transport materials. The three standard methods each have different maximum payloads, 100 kg for a cart pushed by a human, 750 kg for a pump truck, and 1500 kg for a forklift.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

