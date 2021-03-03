Forklift Trucks Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment Corp

Global Forklift Trucks Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information of the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Forklift Trucks market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The forklift trucks market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Forklift trucks are one of the most common material-handling equipment in the market. Although, there are a large number of automated solutions arriving in the market, the demand for manual internal combustion (IC) and electric forklifts have not dwindled.

A forklift is a powered industrial truck, having two power-operated horizontal prongs that can be raised and lowered for loading, transporting, unloading goods and moving materials over short distances. Forklift trucks can be classified under power source in two different ways, namely internal combustion engine and electric motor. The increasing demand in various industries, such as transportation and logistics, retail sector, general manufacturing, construction, food, and beverage industry is penetrating the forklift market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment Corp., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Komatsu Ltd, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Combilift Ltd, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Clark Material Handling Company Inc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Forklift Trucks market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Electric Forklift Trucks to Hold the Largest Share

– In the past few years, electric/battery-powered forklifts have taken a stronghold in the material handling environment. The limitations and drawbacks that once made electric forklifts inefficient and impractical have been put to rest by advancing technologies and proven performance.

– Many industrial companies are switching to electric forklifts, because energy-efficient, environmentally friendly machines can do virtually anything emission producing IC forklifts do. Electric forklifts are a realistic alternative to liquid-fueled lift trucks and are more economical to operate, equally powerful, easier to maintain, safer, quieter, and cleaner.

– Although the rates of electric forklift depend upon location, it is clear that energy-consumption costs for an electric forklift are far less. Therefore, governments across various countries have been supporting the electric forklifts growth.

– For instance, the Chicago government regulations are pushing materials handling companies to innovate. Owing to this, Hyster Yale introduced two new products of its research and development initiatives, showcasing the companys first counterbalanced electrical forklift truck with a factory-integrated lithium-ion battery pack.

Competitive Landscape

– April 2019 – JBT Corporation, a global technology provider announced that it is bringing a new dual-mode AGV to the market in cooperation with Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. The collaboration will help JBT to demonstrate its automated guided vehicle prowess and its commitment to delivering automation to customers around the world with Hyster-Yale on a dual-mode, double-deep pantograph reach forklift truck.

– April 2019 – OTTO Motors, a division of Clearpath Robotics announced the launch of OTTO 750, the first self-driving vehicle for material handling with a payload of 750 kg. It is designed to move pallet-scale loads which would help factories to transport materials. The three standard methods each have different maximum payloads, 100 kg for a cart pushed by a human, 750 kg for a pump truck, and 1500 kg for a forklift.

Forklift Trucks Marketing Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Forklift Trucks market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Forklift Trucks market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Forklift Trucks Market report.

