Forklift Truck Market Current and Future Trend Scenario Explored In New Latest Research Report

Forklift Truck Market: Worldwide Analysis

Global forklift truck market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 74,274.69 million by 2027. Increasing adoption of electric forklift in the indoor application is one of the prominent factors that drive growth of the market.

Top Key Competitors: Global Forklift Truck Market

The major players covered in the report are Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. (a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.), KION GROUP AG, Lift Technologies, Inc, Crown Equipment Corporation, CLARK, Manitou Group, Komatsu Ltd, Hangcha, DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP, Konecranes, Palletrans Forklifts, HUBTEX Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., EP Equipment, CO.,LTD, Combilift Material Handling Solutions, Godrej Material Handling and among others.

Forklift Truck Market’s Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

The rising demand from retail sector has tremendously increased the demand for the forklift. These forklift would help the companies to give the tough competition which result in maintaining the number of customers.

presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

In June 2018, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., the parent company of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. which is engaged in providing material handling equipment such as handlers and reach stackers and industrial forklift truck and special warehousing equipment acquired Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. The company announced that it acquired 75 percent of the outstanding shares and a controlling interest in, Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. This acquisition has helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio in material handling equipment.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Forklift Truck Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Forklift Truck Market Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Forklift Truck Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

