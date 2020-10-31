FORKLIFT TRUCK MARKET 2020 EXPLOSIVE GROWTH | EP EQUIPMENT, CO.,LTD; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; JUNGHEINRICH AG; CROWN EQUIPMENT CORPORATION;

Forklift Truck Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 45.84 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 82.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Forklift Truck at global, regional and corporate level. This report analyzes the production sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share of each manufacturer covered in the global market. This report contains a thorough study of the “Forklift Truck market” using SWOT analysis, i.e. Strength, weakness, organizational opportunities and threat. The Forklift Truck Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key market players based on the organization’s various objectives, such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw materials required and the organization’s financial health. This report represents the total size of the Forklift Truck market from a global perspective by analyzing historical data and future prospects. This report categorizes Forklift Truck production, apparent consumption, export and import in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India in regional terms. The research report on the Forklift Truck market unearths the competitive terrain of the industry, which is inclusive of organizations like

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2027 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

By Product Type (Warehouse, Counterbalance),

Technology Type (IC Engine, Electric Power),

Class (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V),

End-User (Logistics, Automotive, Retail & Wholesale, Food & Beverages, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of e-commerce shopping which uses the product majorly in their warehouses and storage areas

Increasing areas covered by warehouses and storage areas where there is an increased need for usage of forklift trucks

Market Restraints:

Lack in the number of suppliers of raw materials for the production of forklift truck; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Requirement of the product over certain cycles or periods in the year is expected to restrain the market growth

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Competitive Landscape : KION GROUP AG; CLARK; EP Equipment, CO.,LTD; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; Jungheinrich AG; Crown Equipment Corporation; DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP.; Hangcha; Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,; Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.; Komatsu Ltd.; MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. and Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle Imp. & Exp. Co.,Ltd.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Forklift Truck industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Forklift Truck Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Forklift Truck Market most. The data analysis present in the Forklift Truck report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Forklift Truck business.

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Forklift Truck Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

