Forklift Truck Market 2020-2027 | Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Group, KION GROUP AG, Lift Technologies, Crown Equipment

The research and analysis conducted in Forklift Truck Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Forklift Truck industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Forklift Truck Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The forklift truck market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.40% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on forklift truck market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Forklift trucks are utilized to lift and move materials within short distances. Forklift trucks are utilized in several industries for example automotive, food and beverages, construction, consumer goods, e-commerce, and retail.

The increasing of the construction industry, coupled with swift industrialization, is one of the main factors boosting the growth of the forklift truck market. Forklift trucks are mainly economical, user-friendly, powerful and easy to maintain. As a conclusion, they are broadly utilized for assisting in several industrial tasks and handling heavy construction materials, for example wood, steel and mortar. Moreover, the growing of number of warehouse developments in the advancing countries is also offering to propel the growth of the forklift truck market. The increasing need from the manufacturing industry is the major propelling factor for the growth of the forklift trucks market. Rise in productivity, reduced injuries and disasters coupled with operator comfort are few of the main reasons that have positive impact on the growth of the forklift truck market growth in the forecast period. Despite that, in the developing nations, there is still an inclination for IC-engine forklift trucks. Additionally, forklift trucks that are powered on substitute sources of energy for example hydrogen are also boosting attraction for the growth of the forklift truck market during the forecast period. Yet, due to the large expense of electric powered forklift trucks is the factor that most likely may hinder the growth of the forklift truck market.

This forklift truck market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on forklift truck market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Forklift Truck Market Scope and Market Size

The forklift truck market is segmented on the basis of product type, class, fuel type, engine type, lifting capacity and end-use industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on the product type, the forklift truck market is segmented into warehouse and counterbalance. Warehouse is further sub segmented into pedestrian, rider.

Based on the class, the forklift truck market is segmented into class I: electric motor rider trucks, class II: electric motor narrow aisle trucks, class III: electric motor pedestrian trucks, class IV: internal combustion engine trucks; class V: internal combustion engine trucks, class VI: electric and internal combustion engine tractors, and class VII: rough terrain forklift trucks. The class IV: internal combustion engine trucks is further sub segmented into solid or cushion tires. class V: internal combustion engine trucks is further sub segmented into pneumatic tires.

Based on the fuel type, the forklift truck market is segmented into diesel, gasoline and LPG or CNG, and electric or hybrid.

Based on the engine type, the forklift truck market is segmented into internal combustion (IC) engine power and electric power.

Based on the lifting capacity, the forklift truck market is segmented into < 5 ton, 5 ton – 10 ton, 11 ton – 36 ton, and > 36 ton.

Based on the end-use industry, the forklift truck market is segmented into retail and wholesale, transportation and logistics, automotive and electrical engineering, food industry, and other industries. Other industries are further sub segmented into chemical industry, wooden industry, paper and print industry.

Forklift Truck Market Country Level Analysis

The forklift truck market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, class, fuel type, engine type, lifting capacity and end-use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the forklift truck market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the forklift truck market because of the huge need for forklift trucks from advancing nations and the increase in industrialization, are one of the primitive reason that is expected to aid the growth of the forklift trucks market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Forklift Truck Market Share Analysis

The forklift truck market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to forklift truck.

The major players covered in the forklift truck market report are Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. (a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.), KION GROUP AG, Lift Technologies, Inc, Crown Equipment Corporation, CLARK, Manitou Group, Komatsu Ltd, Hangcha, DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP, Konecranes, Palletrans Forklifts, HUBTEX Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., EP Equipment, CO.,LTD, Combilift Material Handling Solutions, Godrej Material Handling; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Forklift Truck report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Forklift Truck market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Forklift Truck market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Forklift Truck market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Forklift Truck market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Forklift Truck market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

