“Forgotten Generation”: the new exhibition on the subject of the Holocaust

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 17, 2022
0

“Forgotten Generation”: the new exhibition on the subject of the Holocaust

It can be visited in the BAM – Bacalhôa Adega Museu by Joe Berardo in Azeitão. It brings together works by three Jewish artists.

The exhibition is housed in the Bacalhôa Adega Museum.

Entitled Forgotten Generation, it is a new exhibition dedicated to the work of three Jewish artists who were shaped by the Holocaust era. From this Thursday, February 17th, you can discover works by Erich Kahn, Eugen Hersch and Fritz Lowen in Azeitão.

The exhibition can be seen at BAM – Bacalhôa Adega Museu by Joe Berardo. The exhibition space also has a gallery dedicated to African art, Out of Africa | Ginga, Queen of Angola”; and another focused on tiles, “The Portuguese Azulejo from the 16th to the 20th Century”.

Visits must be guided and are always at 10:30am, 11:30am, 2:30pm, 3:30pm and 4:30pm. BAM – Bacalhôa Adega Museu is open every day. Álvaro Silva is curator of Geração Esquecida. Joe Berardo promises to open another museum next to the Bacalhôa estate in Azeitão soon.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 17, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Pediatricians urge adults to get corona vaccination free press

Pediatricians urge adults to get corona vaccination free press

July 15, 2021
Photo of Tom Hiddleston reveals crisp information on Disney + Series

Tom Hiddleston reveals crisp information on Disney + Series

May 21, 2021

We already know when the new season of “The Witcher” starts

July 13, 2021
Photo of At least every second person in Germany fully vaccinated | free press

At least every second person in Germany fully vaccinated | free press

August 18, 2021
Back to top button