“Forgotten Generation”: the new exhibition on the subject of the Holocaust

“Forgotten Generation”: the new exhibition on the subject of the Holocaust

“Forgotten Generation”: the new exhibition on the subject of the Holocaust

It can be visited in the BAM – Bacalhôa Adega Museu by Joe Berardo in Azeitão. It brings together works by three Jewish artists.

The exhibition is housed in the Bacalhôa Adega Museum.

Entitled Forgotten Generation, it is a new exhibition dedicated to the work of three Jewish artists who were shaped by the Holocaust era. From this Thursday, February 17th, you can discover works by Erich Kahn, Eugen Hersch and Fritz Lowen in Azeitão.

The exhibition can be seen at BAM – Bacalhôa Adega Museu by Joe Berardo. The exhibition space also has a gallery dedicated to African art, Out of Africa | Ginga, Queen of Angola”; and another focused on tiles, “The Portuguese Azulejo from the 16th to the 20th Century”.

Visits must be guided and are always at 10:30am, 11:30am, 2:30pm, 3:30pm and 4:30pm. BAM – Bacalhôa Adega Museu is open every day. Álvaro Silva is curator of Geração Esquecida. Joe Berardo promises to open another museum next to the Bacalhôa estate in Azeitão soon.