Forget iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro Could Get A Major Camera Upgrade

Whereas the speculations in regards to the next-gen iPhone are rampant, the rumor mill has acquired its first element in regards to the Pixel 8 sequence. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Professional may gain advantage from an enormous digicam improve that might put the already-bad HDR on iPhones to disgrace.

In line with the developer Kuba Wojciechowski, Google is engaged on bringing staggered HDR assist to its Pixel 8 lineup. He found strings of code within the Google Digicam Go app that time to the following large improve for the upcoming Pixels.

In easier phrases, the following Google cellphone will be capable to seize totally different exposures concurrently. This may permit the units to have quicker seize occasions. Because of this, you’re unlikely to get blurred pictures, that are brought on by misalignment of frames as a consequence of motion.

The Google Pixel 7 Professional cellphone is displayed at its launch in New York on October 6, 2022. (Picture by … [+] Thomas URBAIN / AFP) (Picture by THOMAS URBAIN/AFP by way of Getty Pictures) AFP by way of Getty Pictures

Nevertheless, in case you are a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Professional person, you’re unlikely to get assist for the staggered HDR characteristic. It is because the Samsung 50MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor used on this yr’s Pixels doesn’t assist staggered HDR. And it leaves room for speculations that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Professional will characteristic a brand new digicam sensor. Many consider that it could possibly be Samsung’s 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor as a result of it helps the staggered HDR characteristic.

Against this, the iPhone 15 Professional is more likely to retain the 48MP digicam from the iPhone 14 Professional, which performs amazingly properly in RAW mode however doesn’t present a lot enchancment over the iPhone 13 Professional for the common iPhone person. That being mentioned, we’re nonetheless a yr away from the launch of both of the 2 Apple or Google flagship smartphones, and issues may change.