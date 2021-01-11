Forget about your TV and go to the video projector with this great offer on the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector

We have to act very quickly with this good plan because the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact projector can sell out very quickly, as it does with any sale.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector: Up to 120 inches of fun

If you want to set up a small cinema room at home while with a bit of luck you wait for the reopening next February, here you will find a very interesting solution thanks to the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector.

The latter is a video projector that offers a very nice diagonal of 60 to 120 inches with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 4K compatibility. In addition, it supports HDR10, which gives you a very nice contrast and detailed picture. In terms of sound, the Mi Smart Compact Projector is Dolby Audio certified so you get sound quality too.

Regarding the lens, Xiaomi has developed a fully sealed system that ensures a sharp image without dust and a longer bulb life. And for cooling, video projectors are usually real vacuum cleaners, but here too the brand has opted for a very quiet ventilation system.

Finally, you should know that this model integrates Android TV, so you can install the applications you want from the Google Play Store: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, MyCanal & Co.

It was introduced around 500 euros and regularly costs 399 euros. Today we’re offering it € 339, a nice saving of € 60. Otherwise we have an Ambilight LED television from Philips on offer.

