Forewarn 2021: Forecast Business analysis and Global scenario of Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market

This rising demand on the customers’ end to have a safe driving experience, without any technical or mechanical issues, has added to the pressure on automobile manufacturers to add more safety features into the cars. This is one of the predominant reasons for the growth of the market in the forecast period. As a matter of fact, for the future prospects, the increased production of more advanced automobiles with added safety features has been a plus point for many customers. This high demand for automobiles has also been a factor of growth for the market.The awareness has helped the global automotive airbags and seatbelts market grow immensely in the forecast period. Many countries have certain laws in place to make driving safer and more convenient. Countries such as India and China are making reforms and implementing new legislation to strengthen road safety. For example, the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) awards vehicles based on customer ratings and safety performance.

Key Players of the Industry

Some of the pioneers that have been contributing to the growth of the global automotive airbags and seatbelts market are – Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, The Hyundai Motor Group, Hyundai Mobis, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd, Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Denso Co. These key players have been working on product launches, partnerships, mergers, research work and more that can help the market constantly experience more prospects of growth.

