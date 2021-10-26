“Forever”: TVI’s next soap opera has its release date

TVI’s next soap opera, “Forever”, will open on November 8th, the broadcaster said. Diogo Morgado, Inês Castel-Branco, Pedro Sousa and Marina Mota are the protagonists of this story by André Ramalho.

The story takes place between Lisbon, Braga and Arcos de Valdevez. TVI says love, sterility, and abandonment are “major and debated topics” in the plot. In the trailer of the project, which has already been published, we learn about the moment in childhood that decisively shaped the life of the main character.

The narrative revolves around the story of Pedro, a mysterious businessman who was abandoned by his mother at the door of a church when he was a boy. A few years later he travels to Minho after receiving a lead on his mother’s whereabouts.

There he meets Clara, his youthful passion, from whom he parted after a tragic event. But she is engaged to Lourenço, a brother whose existence Pedro did not know until he returned to the Minho region, where he originated.

There are Luís Esparteiro, Inês Aires Pereira, Mafalda Marafusta, Matilde Breyner, Maya Booth, Paulo Pires, Rodrigo Tomás, Rui Melo, Sara Prata and Sofia Grillo.