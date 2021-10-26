“Forever”: TVI’s next soap opera has its release date

Photo of mccadmin mccadminOctober 26, 2021
1

“Forever”: TVI’s next soap opera has its release date

Diogo Morgado, Inês Castel-Branco, Pedro Sousa and Marina Mota are the protagonists of this story.

Diogo Morgado and Inês Castel-Branco will be the protagonists.

TVI’s next soap opera, “Forever”, will open on November 8th, the broadcaster said. Diogo Morgado, Inês Castel-Branco, Pedro Sousa and Marina Mota are the protagonists of this story by André Ramalho.

The story takes place between Lisbon, Braga and Arcos de Valdevez. TVI says love, sterility, and abandonment are “major and debated topics” in the plot. In the trailer of the project, which has already been published, we learn about the moment in childhood that decisively shaped the life of the main character.

The narrative revolves around the story of Pedro, a mysterious businessman who was abandoned by his mother at the door of a church when he was a boy. A few years later he travels to Minho after receiving a lead on his mother’s whereabouts.

There he meets Clara, his youthful passion, from whom he parted after a tragic event. But she is engaged to Lourenço, a brother whose existence Pedro did not know until he returned to the Minho region, where he originated.

There are Luís Esparteiro, Inês Aires Pereira, Mafalda Marafusta, Matilde Breyner, Maya Booth, Paulo Pires, Rodrigo Tomás, Rui Melo, Sara Prata and Sofia Grillo.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminOctober 26, 2021
1
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Berlin police: more than 500 preliminary investigations after demos | free press

Berlin police: more than 500 preliminary investigations after demos | free press

August 2, 2021
Photo of Russo brothers and Taika Waititi troll Chris Hemsworth on his birthday

Russo brothers and Taika Waititi troll Chris Hemsworth on his birthday

August 12, 2021
Photo of Taliban conquer another city – Minister defends withdrawal | free press

Taliban conquer another city – Minister defends withdrawal | free press

August 9, 2021
Photo of Social problems of 2020 immortalized in 24 images

Social problems of 2020 immortalized in 24 images

December 9, 2020
Back to top button