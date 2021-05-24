Foretell 2021: Adverse effect of covid-19 on Electric Bicycle Batteries Market

The rise in number of vehicles on road coupled with the traffic congestion across the globe are the significant factors predicted to accelerate the growth of the global electric bicycle batteries market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.35 million people die every year due to road traffic accidents. Traffic congestion around the world has seen a significant increase. Using e-bikes will help in reducing the number of vehicles or cars on the road as these e-bikes require less road space, which can result in lesser traffic delays. Thus, the rising adoption of riding e-bikes on roads is expected to drive the growth of the global market by 2027.

Moreover, the increasing awareness and government initiatives to promote the usage of battery-operated automobiles are factors expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global electric bicycle batteries market during the forecast period. For example, the FAME-India scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Strong) Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) aims to promote eco-friendly vehicles in the country. However, technological drawbacks and the concerns about maintenance & short life-span of e-bike batteries is predicted to hamper the market growth in the coming future.

Regional Outlook

The global electric bicycle batteries market is divided across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA regions. Of these, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global industry by 2027. The dominance of this region can be attributed to increasing urbanization and growing demand for regular vehicle alternatives like as e-bikes in the region. Besides, the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region is predicted to boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Major Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global electric bicycle batteries market. These players include Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Accell Group N.V., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., YADEA Technology Group Co. Ltd., Pedego Electric Bikes, Derby Cycle AG, Jiangsu Xinri E-vehicle Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Easy Motion, Stromer, and others. These players are adopting several strategies such as partnerships, product development, and product launches to gain a competitive edge in the global industry. For instance, in August 2020, BM Group, the global innovator in the battery industry and an open system provider in the e-bike market, launched a 725Wh integrated lithium-ion e-bike battery namely, ‘BMZ V10 Intube.’ According to the company, the new V10 brings the best power-to-weight ratio and it is the largest power capacity battery in its dimensions available on the market.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/