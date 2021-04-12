Forensic Technology Market New Business Experts Ideas By IDEMIA, NEOGEN CORPORATION, NMS Labs, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Forensic science is the branch of science that deals with solving of crimes, with the help of various science streams such as, chemistry, biology, psychology and physics. It has become a vital aspect of the judicial system, since it uses a vast spectrum of sciences to achieve information relevant to criminal and legal evidence. The use of forensic technology is mostly utilized in laboratories, however, certain tests need to be conducted on the spot in order to obtain better results related to the crime.

The forensic technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to growing use of DNA testing and increasing crime rates. In addition, presence of promising product pipeline is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The “Global Forensic Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of forensic technology market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global forensic technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading forensic technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Forensic Fluids Laboratories

Forensic Pathways

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HORIBA, Ltd.

IDEMIA

NEOGEN CORPORATION

NMS Labs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global forensic technology market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is classified as, automated liquid handling technology, capillary electrophoresis, microarrays, next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, rapid DNA analysis, and other types. On the basis of application, the global forensic technology market is segmented into, biodefense & biosurveillance, judicial or law enforcement, pharmacogenetics, and other applications.

