Foreign Exchange Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Foreign Exchange Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026. the global foreign exchange market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Foreign exchange (FX), or forex, stands for a system that facilitates the transaction of currencies from different countries. It is primarily performed through credit instruments, including bills of foreign currency, bank drafts, telephonic transfers, etc. The fund transfer functions through an electronic network of banks, brokers, financial institutions, and individual traders. Forex also finds extensive applications for transferring funds to support the exchange of various goods and services between nations.

Market Trends

The rising penetration of digitalization trends in the BFSI sector, along with the increasing number of international tourism activities, is driving the market for foreign exchange. Additionally, the growing awareness towards numerous benefits of foreign exchange pertaining to minimal trading costs, 24×7 trading opportunities, high transactional transparency, and liquidity, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the wide availability of electronic platforms and the provision of improved security mechanisms for trading are also propelling the global market. In the coming years, several technological advancements in foreign exchange solutions providing advanced outright forward and currency options will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citibank

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Holdings plc

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Royal Bank of Scotland

UBS AG

Standard Chartered PLC

State Street Corporation

XTX Markets Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis of counterparty, instruments and geography.

Breakup by Counterparty:

Reporting Dealers

Other Financial Institutions

Non-financial Customers

Breakup by Instruments:

Currency Swap

Outright Forward and FX Swaps

FX Options

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

