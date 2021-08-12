Forehead Thermometer Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Trends & Forecast – IMARC Group

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 12, 2021
1
Forehead Thermometer Market 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Forehead Thermometer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global forehead thermometer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Forehead thermometers utilize an infrared scanner to measure the temperature of the temporal artery in the forehead. They are non-intrusive devices that are made up of infrared sensors, capacitors, LCD screen, LCD driver, and PCB microcontroller diodes. Also known as temporal artery thermometers, they require minimum calibration while measuring the temperature of users in an accurate manner. Their usage facilitates quicker temperature measurement with or without physical contact when compared with oral thermometers. The non-contact variants are widely gaining preference among the masses as they can measure the body temperature from a distance of 1.2 and 6 inches from the users, thereby reducing the risks of cross-infection. On the other hand, the contact forehead devices offer precise arterial temperature measurements in both touch and non-touch modes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/forehead-thermometer-market/requestsample

Global Forehead Thermometer Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe. This has created an increasing demand for mandatory temperature check-ups and frequent and efficient health screening processes across numerous public spaces. Contactless thermometers are, therefore, extensively being utilized across malls, offices, airports, hospitals and housing societies as an effective measure to monitor body temperature while preventing further transmission of the pandemic. Apart from this, technological advancements have led to the advent of product variants with improved accuracy that capture minute differences in temperature. There has also been an increasing adoption of infrared thermometers due to the growing concerns regarding personal health among individuals.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/forehead-thermometer-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Microlife Corporation
  • Braun GmbH
  • Radiant Innovation Inc.
  • Easywell Biomedicals Inc.
  • Avita Health System
  • Rossmax International Ltd.
  • Omron Healthcare, Inc.
  • Samico Electronics Limited
  • Oricom International Pvt. Ltd.
  • Welch Allyn, Inc

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Business to Buisness
  • Retail
    • Offline
    • Online

Breakup by End-User:

  • Public
  • Private

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Non-Contact Type
  • Contact Type

Breakup by Portability:

  • Handheld
  • Fixed

Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Structure of the Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports (2021-2026) by IMARC Group:

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 12, 2021
1
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Photo of Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market 2021-2026, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market 2021-2026, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

June 11, 2021
Photo of Aseptic Packaging Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

Aseptic Packaging Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

March 19, 2021

Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

April 28, 2021
Photo of Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

April 23, 2021
Back to top button