Forehead Thermometer Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Trends & Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Forehead Thermometer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global forehead thermometer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Forehead thermometers utilize an infrared scanner to measure the temperature of the temporal artery in the forehead. They are non-intrusive devices that are made up of infrared sensors, capacitors, LCD screen, LCD driver, and PCB microcontroller diodes. Also known as temporal artery thermometers, they require minimum calibration while measuring the temperature of users in an accurate manner. Their usage facilitates quicker temperature measurement with or without physical contact when compared with oral thermometers. The non-contact variants are widely gaining preference among the masses as they can measure the body temperature from a distance of 1.2 and 6 inches from the users, thereby reducing the risks of cross-infection. On the other hand, the contact forehead devices offer precise arterial temperature measurements in both touch and non-touch modes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Forehead Thermometer Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe. This has created an increasing demand for mandatory temperature check-ups and frequent and efficient health screening processes across numerous public spaces. Contactless thermometers are, therefore, extensively being utilized across malls, offices, airports, hospitals and housing societies as an effective measure to monitor body temperature while preventing further transmission of the pandemic. Apart from this, technological advancements have led to the advent of product variants with improved accuracy that capture minute differences in temperature. There has also been an increasing adoption of infrared thermometers due to the growing concerns regarding personal health among individuals.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Microlife Corporation

Braun GmbH

Radiant Innovation Inc.

Easywell Biomedicals Inc.

Avita Health System

Rossmax International Ltd.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Samico Electronics Limited

Oricom International Pvt. Ltd.

Welch Allyn, Inc

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business to Buisness

Retail Offline Online



Breakup by End-User:

Public

Private

Breakup by Product Type:

Non-Contact Type

Contact Type

Breakup by Portability:

Handheld

Fixed

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

