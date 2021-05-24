Forecast Business analysis and Global scenario of Automotive Centre Display Market

The growing demand for enhanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in automobiles along with the rising interest amongst people regarding enhanced driving experience are the significant factors predicted to propel the growth of the global automotive center display market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The automotive center display offers infotainment system management, connectivity architecture, safety mechanism, cabin management, safety mechanism, and other features. Besides, the displays provide all the information related to background applications that are running on the connected device, displays warning features about road brakes, and allow management of cabin temperature. Moreover, technological advancements in the automotive center displays are anticipated to act as growth opportunity for the global market.

However, the push notifications shown in the automotive center displays come with sound that can distract the driver and can result in accidents. This factor is expected to restrict the growth of the global automotive center display market by 2027.

Regional Outlook

The global automotive center display market is divided across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions. Of these, the North America region is estimated to continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue share by 2027. The dominance of this region can be attributed to the presence of a large number of leading companies, such as Chrysler, Porsche, and others. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at faster rate due to the increasing preference of people about car’s safety and the growing development of the automotive industry in the region.

Key Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global automotive center display market. These players include Continental AG, LG Display Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Visteon Corporation, Socionext, Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Yazaki, and others. These players are adopting several strategies such as technological advancements, product lunches, and others to gain a competitive edge in the global industry. For instance, in March 2020, Continental AG, a German multinational automotive parts manufacturing company specializing in brake systems and interior electronics, launched its volume-production display featuring autostereoscopic 3D technology for the HMC Genesis GV80. The technology displays 3D scales, objects, and pointers, such as displaying a stop sign warning in the driver’s line of sight.

