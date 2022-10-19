Forces kill Palestinian who shot dead female soldier

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman who killed an Israeli soldier earlier this month was shot lifeless Wednesday after opening hearth at a safety guard at a West Financial institution settlement close to Jerusalem, Israel’s prime minister mentioned.

Yair Lapid mentioned Uday Tamimi, from the Shuafat refugee camp close to Jerusalem who was the topic of a greater than weeklong manhunt, was killed by Israeli safety forces.

Police commander Uzi Levy advised reporters that Tamimi opened hearth at safety guards on the entrance of Maale Adumim, a sprawling Israeli settlement within the West Financial institution east of Jerusalem. Levy mentioned that Tamimi was armed with a pistol and was carrying an explosive gadget.

Paramedics mentioned a safety guard was handled for a gunshot wound to the hand.

On Oct. 8, Tamimi allegedly fired at a checkpoint from shut vary, killing a 19-year-old feminine Israeli soldier and severely wounding a safety guard earlier than disappearing towards Shuafat. Israeli safety forces positioned a cordon across the refugee camp in east Jerusalem because the manhunt dragged on for days.

Lapid mentioned that Israel “will act with a heavy hand and never hesitate in opposition to terror.”

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the militant Hamas group that controls Gaza, mentioned the killing of Tamimi is not going to cease the rebellion within the West Financial institution.

Tamimi “will stay a nationwide Palestinian icon,” he mentioned.

It was the most recent conflict in a wave of violence between Israeli safety forces and Palestinians because the spring, when Israel started conducting common raids into the West Financial institution and east Jerusalem following a collection of Palestinian assaults that killed 19 folks inside Israel.

Greater than 120 Palestinians have been killed within the preventing this yr, making 2022 the deadliest yr since 2015. The Israeli military says many of the Palestinians killed have been militants. However stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not concerned in confrontations have additionally been killed.

Israel captured the West Financial institution within the 1967 Mideast struggle. The realm is now residence to roughly 500,000 Israeli settlers. The worldwide group extensively considers the settlements unlawful and obstacles to peace.

The Palestinians declare the entire West Financial institution, together with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for a future unbiased state.