Forced landing: Belarus faces new EU sanctions | Free press

Brussels / Minsk (dpa) – After the emergency landing of a passenger plane in Minsk, calls for consequences are getting louder. Charles Michel, president of the EU Council, hopes for a decision on new sanctions against Belarus at the EU summit.

“What happened yesterday is an international scandal,” said the Belgian on Monday before the start of the two-day summit. The lives of European citizens were in danger. This is a threat to international security and civil aviation. That is why the EU summit will discuss sanctions. “We are preparing different options, different possible actions, and I hope we can make decisions on that tonight.”

The authorities of the Republic of Belarus landed a Ryanair plane carrying more than 100 passengers on its way from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday – reportedly due to a bomb threat. A MiG-29 fighter jet also rose, as confirmed by the army in Minsk. According to the Wesna Human Rights Center, blogger Roman Protassewitsch, who was internationally wanted by Lukashenko and arrested in Minsk, was also on board. The EU unanimously condemned the action and demanded the release of Protassevich.

Penalties against those responsible for the incident and a landing ban for Belavia’s Belavia airline at all EU airports are being discussed, as EU circles said on Monday. There was also talk of a suspension of transit traffic between the EU and Belarus. In addition, all flights of EU airlines over Belarus can be suspended. Several airlines have already announced that they will avoid Belarusian airspace. The authoritarian authorities of Belarus have announced an investigation.

The EU heads of state or government could make the political decision on this. The EU Council of Ministers would then have to decide on sanctions. Last year, the EU had already passed several sanction packages against supporters of President Alexander Lukashenko over the ongoing repression of the democracy movement in Belarus.

Where is Roman Protassevich?

Even a day after the internationally condemned action, there was no official information about the whereabouts of the arrested opposition activist and blogger. Several passengers on the Ryanair flight have confirmed the 26-year-old’s arrest in Lithuania after landing. Protassewitsch, who wanted to be wanted in his homeland for inciting protests against, among others, Lukashenko, had lived in exile in Lithuania. He faces many years of imprisonment in Belarus.

According to his father, the young man was on his way back from a vacation in Greece to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius when Lukashenko had to land the plane. Dmitri Protassevich spoke of an “act of terrorism” by the state.

According to company boss Michael O’Leary, agents from the Belarusian secret service KGB were on board the Ryanair plane. He also praised the crew for their “phenomenal job”. The incident was “very frightening” to personnel and passengers who were held for hours by gunmen.

Consequences required

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney called on the EU to provide a “very clear answer”. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian demanded “clear consequences for Belarus”. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made a similar statement. France spoke out in favor of a ban on overflights to Belarus. Lithuania imposed this on Monday. Poland demanded the suspension of all flight connections between EU countries and Belarus.

NATO will take care of it too. “The Allies are discussing the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane by Belarus and the ambassadors will discuss it tomorrow,” NATO headquarters said. On Sunday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke on Twitter about a “serious and dangerous incident” that required international investigation.

Belarus was open to an international investigation into the incident. “I am sure we can guarantee full transparency on this matter,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glas in the capital, Minsk. If necessary, Belarus is also standing by to “receive experts” and release information to avoid allegations. Observers see this as Minsk’s attempt to bring the largely isolated country back into international conversation.

The Moscow Kremlin called for an international investigation. “There are international aviation regulations and it is the international aviation authorities that have to assess compliance or non-compliance with these international standards,” said Interfax agency spokesman Dmitry Peskov. According to the Russian Foreign Minister, a Russian citizen is also being held in Minsk. It is said to be the arrested blogger’s girlfriend.

Human rights organization Amnesty International sharply criticized the emergency landing. The case sounds like a Hollywood idea, but it isn’t. “The reality of this obvious act of aerial piracy is terrifying,” said Marie Struthers, Eastern Europe expert for the human rights organization. Protassewitsch must be able to travel immediately to a country of his choice. The organization Reporters Without Borders made a similar statement.