Force Sensors Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2021 to 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Force Sensors market in its latest report titled, “Force Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Force Sensors market was valued at USD 25.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 34.50 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period of 2021-2026

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Force Sensors Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591980/force-sensors-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Force Sensors Market: Alps Electric Co. Ltd, Synaptics Inc., Interlink Electronics Inc., Pressure Profile Systems Inc., Uneo Inc., Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Tekscan Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (HBM) GmbH, Kavlico Corporation, Flintec Group AB, Tecsis GmbH, Shenzhen New Degree Technology Co. Ltd, Sensel Inc., Tangio Printed Electronics, NextInput Inc. and Others.

Industry News:

– April 2020 – Tangio Printed Electronics strengthened its position in force-sensing resistors with the introduction of the TPE-600 range. Based on customer demand and the extensive development undertaken for the fuZion hybrid sensor solution, Tangio announced the launch of TPE-600, an off-the-shelf range of the Thru-mode industry-standard footprint FSRs.

– January 2020 – Sensel collaborated with Visionox to highlight the next-generation side-sensing demo phone. Under the partnership, Visionox may provide a flexible AMOLED display module that curves around the edges. Sensel integrated its force-sensing technology under the curved display, maximizing the screen while opening up a wide range of game-changing applications.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The rising automotive sales and increasing production of vehicles across the world are expected to create opportunities. According to the OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs Automobiles), the sales of automobiles in China, in 2019, reached to 21.4 million units. In 2019, around 67 million passenger cars were produced worldwide.

– The automotive industry has many new opportunities for force sensors in the field of R&D and infotainment systems. In recent years, the automotive industry has emerged as an excellent source of demand for touchscreen units.

– Prominent automotive sensor manufacturers, such as Bosch, Denso, and Infineon Technologies, are focusing their investment on technologically advanced, safer, and more secure sensor-based products for various automotive applications.

– Moreover, the increasing safety regulations and rapidly rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which alert the driver-based on several parameters, are expected to drive the demand for force sensors over the forecast period.

– However, the automotive industry has witnessed faced impact by the COVID-19 outbreak, as China is one of the major suppliers of raw materials and finished products. The industry is in the midst of facing a reduction in production, disruption in the supply chain, and price fluctuations. The sales of prominent electronic companies are expected to be affected in the near future.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591980/force-sensors-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=28

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

– North America holds a prominent share of the global market, and the US plays a more crucial role in generating demand from the region when compared to Canada. Over the forecast period, the US is expected to dominate the market, owing to the high implementation of digitization in various sectors, such as healthcare and defense, due to the increasing necessity to improve the quality of services and the rise in the military and defense expenditure.

– The region recorded the highest healthcare expenditure, globally, over the past few years. The US witnessed an increasing share of healthcare spending in the total government expenditures in the last three decades, i.e., from 11.9% in 1990 to 24.1% in 2018. However, due to the digital revolution, it can be estimated that over USD 300 billion in healthcare expenses can be saved, specifically, in the field of chronic disease management.

– Further, smartphones that constitute a significant part of consumer electronics that utilize force sensors to enable true edge-to-edge mobile displays. The United States is one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates worldwide. According to the Consumer Technology Association, the value of smartphone sales in the country increased to USD 77.5 billion in 2019 from USD 33.7 billion in 2012.

– Moreover, R&D initiatives are transforming the automotive industry to respond better to new opportunities. Also, electric vehicles (EV) attained record sales over the past few years, and they are set to sustain the growth in the near future, with business uptake, government support, and consumer demand, as electric mobility continues to be a driving force for the initiatives against global climate change.

This Force Sensors Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082591980?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com