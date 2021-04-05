Force Sensors Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Alps Electric Co. Ltd, Synaptics Inc., Interlink Electronics Inc., Pressure Profile Systems, Inc., Uneo Inc

Force Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Force Sensors Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global force sensors market was valued at USD 2109.7 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2714.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.68% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Force Sensors Market are Alps Electric Co. Ltd, Synaptics Inc., Interlink Electronics Inc., Pressure Profile Systems, Inc., Uneo Inc., Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Tekscan Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (HBM) GmbH, Kavlico Corporation, Flintec Group AB, Tecsis GmbH, Shenzhen New Degree Technology Co. Ltd., Sensel Inc., Tangio Printed Electronics, NextInput Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Tangio Printed Electronics has strengthened its position in force-sensing resistors with the introduction of the TPE-600 range. Based on customer demand, and extensive development was undertaken for fuZion hybrid sensor solution, Tangio announced the launch of TPE-600, an off-the-shelf range of Thru-Mode industry-standard footprint FSR’s.

– January 2020 – Sensel collaborated with Visionox to highlight the next-generation side-sensing demo phone. Under the partnership, Visionox would provide a flexible AMOLED display module that curves around the edges. Sensel integrated its force-sensing technology under the curved display, maximizing screen real estate while opening up a wide range of game-changing applications.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The rising automotive sales and increasing production of vehicles across the world are expected to create opportunities. According to OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs Automobiles), the sales of automobiles in China, in 2019, reached to 21.4 million units. In 2019, around 67 million passenger cars were produced, worldwide.

– The automotive industry has many new opportunities for the force sensors in the field of R&D and infotainment systems. In recent years, the automotive industry emerged as an excellent source of demand for touchscreen units.

– Prominent automotive sensor manufactures, such as Bosch, Denso, and Infineon Technologies, are focusing their investment into technologically advanced, safer, and more secure sensor-based products for various automotive applications.

– Moreover, increasing safety regulations, and rapidly rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which alert the driver-based on several parameters, are expected to drive the demand for force sensors, over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Force Sensors Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Force Sensors Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.