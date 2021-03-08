Force Sensors Market 2021 Size, Status, and Business Outlook -Alps Electric Co. Ltd, Synaptics Inc., Interlink Electronics Inc., Pressure Profile Systems Inc

The Force Sensors Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The force sensors market was valued at USD 2,109.7 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2,714.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.68% over the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Force Sensors Market: Alps Electric Co. Ltd, Synaptics Inc., Interlink Electronics Inc., Pressure Profile Systems Inc., Uneo Inc., Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Tekscan Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (HBM) GmbH, Kavlico Corporation, Flintec Group AB, Tecsis GmbH and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2020 – Tangio Printed Electronics strengthened its position in force-sensing resistors with the introduction of the TPE-600 range. Based on customer demand and the extensive development undertaken for the fuZion hybrid sensor solution, Tangio announced the launch of TPE-600, an off-the-shelf range of the Thru-mode industry-standard footprint FSRs.

– January 2020 – Sensel collaborated with Visionox to highlight the next-generation side-sensing demo phone. Under the partnership, Visionox may provide a flexible AMOLED display module that curves around the edges. Sensel integrated its force-sensing technology under the curved display, maximizing the screen while opening up a wide range of game-changing applications.

Key Market Trends:

– The rising automotive sales and increasing production of vehicles across the world are expected to create opportunities. According to the OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs Automobiles), the sales of automobiles in China, in 2019, reached to 21.4 million units. In 2019, around 67 million passenger cars were produced worldwide.

– The automotive industry has many new opportunities for force sensors in the field of R&D and infotainment systems. In recent years, the automotive industry has emerged as an excellent source of demand for touchscreen units.

– Prominent automotive sensor manufacturers, such as Bosch, Denso, and Infineon Technologies, are focusing their investment on technologically advanced, safer, and more secure sensor-based products for various automotive applications.

– Moreover, the increasing safety regulations and rapidly rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which alert the driver-based on several parameters, are expected to drive the demand for force sensors over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis For Force Sensors Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Force Sensors Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Force Sensors Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

