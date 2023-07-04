For Ukrainians Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, Life Goes On

If there’s a image of Ukrainian insouciance within the face of clear and current hazard, it would simply be this metropolis. Nikopol lies inside 4 miles of the besieged nuclear plant, however when you arrived on Monday and took a stroll round, you may be fooled into considering issues had been regular.

Individuals waited at bus stops, lugged heavy plastic baggage as they exited supermarkets, pushed strollers down sidewalks. Site visitors circulated easily. Seagulls squawked within the sky. On the metropolis’s principal park, a gaggle of youngsters did what children the world over do — they lounged on their backs within the excessive summer time grass and stared at their telephones.

“I’ve a beautiful life,” stated Maksym Baklanov, one in every of them.

Not solely is Nikopol a hair’s breadth from the nuclear energy plant, it additionally will get shelled almost day-after-day by Russian troops simply throughout the river. However about half town’s prewar inhabitants of 100,000 nonetheless lives right here, and there was no seen exodus, regardless of all of the current warnings of impending doom.

Past grit and defiance, there could also be one other clarification for that, and it’s shared by numerous Ukrainians who mystify outsiders by persevering with to reside perilously near the entrance traces of the most important European struggle in generations.