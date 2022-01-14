For the first time in 37 years, “Pacific Ocean” gets a female voice again

Ana Colaço takes over the management of RFM’s legendary night program after Marcos André and João Chaves.

Ana Colaço is the new speaker.

More than 35 years after it first aired (37 years to be precise), “Pacific Ocean” will have a female voice. One of the historic programs on Portuguese radio, part of RFM’s nightly programming, will have a new announcer: Ana Colaço succeeds Marcos André and João Chaves.

The show airs Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. But it can also be heard online, in a digital broadcast 24 hours a day, for those who want to spend more time with the “Pacific Ocean”.

Marcos André replaced João Chaves in 2013. Ana Colaço turns 26 this year since she joined the Renascença Group as an intern in the information department. The current entertainment announcer is 47 years old.