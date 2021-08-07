For the Bund-Länder-Round: Debate on disadvantages for unvaccinated people | free press

Berlin (AP) – Ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s meeting with the Prime Minister on Tuesday, the controversy over possible harms to unvaccinated people in a fourth wave of corona continues.

The SPD and left were against unequal treatment of vaccinated on the one hand and recovering and unvaccinated on the other. However, the president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, thinks this is correct.

A few days ago, the Federal Ministry of Health made suggestions in a report to keep another wave of corona flat. Above all, possible restrictions for the unvaccinated cause discussion. The ministry also proposed to end the free rapid tests by mid-October. The number of new infections has been rising every day for over a month. The seven-day incidence per 100,000 population has more than quadrupled. At the same time, the vaccination campaign is running out.

SPD wants 3G rule

SPD leader Saskia Esken spoke out for equal treatment of vaccinated, recovered and tested people. “We at the SPD consider the so-called 3G rule for equal access for those who have been vaccinated, tested and recovered as the right approach,” said Esken of the “Rheinische Post”. She also asked for a price cap for corona tests. “The state must step in to ensure that the unvaccinated people are not scammed after the free tests have ended,” Esken warned.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach advocated requiring unvaccinated people to have PCR tests at high incidence rates so they can participate in events and go to restaurants. Lauterbach justified this in the “Rheinische Post” with the fact that rapid antigen tests gave false negative results in many positive cases.

Left-wing boss Bartsch: ‘no two-class society’

Left party leader Dietmar Bartsch criticized: “The proposals of the Ministry of Health are poisoning the social climate and dividing the country.” Instead, the federal government should continue the vaccination campaign that intelligently introduces vaccinations into people’s daily lives — “and not prepare a Corona two-class society,” said the left’s top candidate for the federal election for the editorial network Germany (RND).

However, the president of the World Medical Association, Montgomery, believes that unvaccinated people should accept disadvantages. “The example of France shows how well it works. There you are no longer allowed to go to the restaurant or the cinema without vaccination. You can only drive a car if you have a driver’s license,” he told the “Rheinische Post”. Politicians must do everything possible to get those who have not been vaccinated vaccinated. “But there are no bonuses, free beer or free sausages, only rights for vaccinated people.” In the papers of the Funke media group, Montgomery also called for mandatory tests for all travelers returning, including those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered.

Debate on incidence as a guide

Prior to the state round, there will also be talk of moving away from the seven-day incidence as a guideline for assessing the corona pandemic. “We need a new value that describes the current infection process and links the incidence and vaccination rate in an understandable way,” said Bremen’s Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte of “Welt”. Thanks to the vaccinations, infection or illness is much less likely, and serious illness is even less likely. “That should be reflected in any new corona rules,” said the SPD politician.

Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) also called on federal and state governments in “Welt” to “agree new parameters for assessing the risk situation”. Esken spoke of a “realignment” of the corona warning values. The SPD leader said more attention will be paid to the use of the health system in the future.

The director of the German Retail Association (HDE), Stefan Genth, also called for a “clear decision away from the pure incidence analysis”. “Instead, we need an indicator model that includes the use of hospital beds and especially intensive care beds, as well as vaccination coverage,” said Genth of the “Passauer Neue Presse”.