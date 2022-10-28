“For sure lost a lot”

On October 27, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig supplied some particulars concerning the Ludwig Smash Invitational that he hosted earlier this month.

Throughout his most up-to-date livestream, some viewers inquired whether or not the streamer had incurred a $200,000 loss after internet hosting the event. Ahgren claimed that the aforementioned quantity was a “lie” and that he “truly misplaced $150k.”

He then added:

“However yeah, for positive, misplaced rather a lot!”

Ludwig talks about losses incurred after internet hosting a Tremendous Smash Bros. Invitational

The Tremendous Smash Bros. Invitational concluded on October 25, 2022. Because the event’s Grand Finals had been wrapping up, Ahgren obtained along with Aiden and Slime to bid farewell.

On the 09:43 minute mark of the stream, Ludwig claimed that Aiden “solely misplaced $100,000.” The latter slyly corrected the previous, saying that the precise loss they incurred was round $200,000.

The Los Angeles-based content material creator was shocked to listen to the assertion and loudly exclaimed:

“What the f**okay?! You misplaced $200,000? You piece of s**t! Are you f***ing kidding?! Have you learnt what number of Mogul Mails I might should do? Have you learnt?! Twitch drama’s over! Twitch drama is over, you piece of s**t! We’ll lose all of it! Purchase my f***ing bidets, please! Goodbye. You f***ing fool!”

Timestamp: 09:43:48

Three days later, the YouTube Gaming sensation supplied extra particulars concerning the occasion, saying that he misplaced $150,000 as a substitute of $200,000. He stated:

“‘Did you truly lose $200k on the (Tremendous) Smash (Bros.) occasion?’ No, that was a lie. I didn’t lose. Lots of people thought that was true. They thought I misplaced $200k. I didn’t lose $200k within the Smash occasion. I misplaced $150k.”

The 27-year-old content material creator sarcastically clapped after making the revelation and continued the dialog by saying:

“They stated it could not be finished! They stated it could not be finished! I am not f***ing dumb! All proper? I am not out right here dropping $200k. I am not a f***ing fool! I understand how to run a godd*mn occasion. Come hell or excessive water.”

The quick dialogue concluded with Ludwig claiming that he “for positive misplaced rather a lot.”

Followers react to the streamer’s revelation

The YouTube feedback part featured greater than 60 fan reactions. One viewer tried to think about how a lot extra cash Ludwig would have misplaced if MrBeast didn’t sponsor the occasion on the final second.

One other neighborhood member lauded the streamer by saying that the “man actually cares for the Smash scene.” This is a snippet of some related fan reactions:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part offering their tackle the streamer incurring a $150k loss (Pictures by way of Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Ludwig is a famend character within the streaming sphere, with many contemplating him to have mainstreamed the “subathon” model broadcasts. He completely livestreams on YouTube Gaming and presently has greater than 3.6 million subscribers on his fundamental channel.



