For £700 you can run away with this QLED 4K 100Hz Dolby Vision TV on Android TV

There are many brands in the world of televisions, but not all are created equal. In recent years we’ve witnessed the rise of TCL and Hisense, manufacturers that don’t hesitate to embrace the technologies of brands like Samsung. If you are looking for value for money above all, here is a very nice promotion on the TCL 55C729.

TCL 55C729: Android TV, 100 Hz, QLED, Dolby, what more could you ask for?

The manufacturer TCL has done well with its 55C729, a model with a diagonal of 55 inches, i.e. about 140 cm. The latter is equipped with a QLED panel with 4K UHD resolution. In addition, it offers a refresh rate of 100 Hz, ideal for console gaming, as well as Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, PQ10 and HLG certification. Hard to resist, especially since this TV is on sale for 699.99.

The sound is there with the picture quality. With the inclusion of an Onkyo Dolby Atmos compatible soundbar, you’ll be fully immersed without the need to invest in an external bar. On the other hand, if you want to improve the sound of your current model, we also have a good plan for an LG signed soundbar.

TCL has chosen Android TV as the operating system, giving you access to the Google Play Store and its applications (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal, Molotov, Twitch YouTube, Spotify, etc.). Whoever says Android says Google Assistant, and it is indeed there to fulfill all your desires: a search for a program, the weather and many other things.

