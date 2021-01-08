Footwear Sole Material Market 2020 Is Estimated to Reach USD 16.21 billion By 2027 with Global Players Like – Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings, Coim Group

Market Overview

Global Footwear Sole Material Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the production of shoes is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Footwear Sole Material Market

Sole is the part of the shoe that comes in direct contact with the ground. They are made from the different materials like polyurethane, leather, natural rubber, PVC etc. depending upon the style and purpose of the shoe. There are different types of footwear like boots, shoes, sneakers etc. which are made from different materials like leather, rubber, plastics etc. PVC is the one of the most common material used sole because it is alternative of leather in formal shoes and in terms of durability and abrasion resistance PU is the best material. The sole made of PU are very comfortable and protects from slipping. They are also oxidation and chemical resistance. Shock absorbing nature of the sole makes them popular among consumers.

Market Drivers:

• Increasing demand for stabilized sole for foot motion among consumer is driving the market

• Rising shin pain, knee pain, back pain problems is driving the market

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Footwear Sole Material Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in footwear sole material market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings, Coim Group, Covestro AG, Dowdupont, Era Polymers Pty Limited, Headway Group, Huntsman International LLC, INOAC CORPORATION, Kasodur, Lanxess, The Lubrizol Corporation, Manali Petrochemical Limited, Perstorp Holding AB, Rogers Corporation, Trelleborg AB, VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Braskem.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In April 2018, Reebok announce the launch of their NPC UK Cotton sneakers with a corn based sole. Rather than using petroleum and synthetic rubber the company aim at using product that grows and this sneakers will have upper made of 100% cotton and insoles that are derived from castor bean oil and 100% recycled packaging.

• In March 2018, SOLE announced the launch of their 100% recycled wine corks sandals. The aim is to avoid the usage of other harmful material used in the production of footwear.

Key Benefits for Footwear Sole Material Market:

• The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market.

• Basic Industry Overview and Global Market Development Policies and Plans

• Key Market players Profiling and the competitive outlook of the industry.

• Detailed Understanding and evaluation of the Present and Future Trends.

• Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

Global Footwear Sole Material Market Scope and Market Size’

• By Material

o Rubber

o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

o Thermoplastic Rubber (TPR)

o Polyurethane (PU)

o Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

o Vulcanized Rubber

o Leather

• By Sole Component

o Midsole

o Insole

o Outsole

• By Product

o Athletic

o Non- Athletic

• By End- User

o Men

o Women

o Children

Based on regions, the Footwear Sole Material Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

• Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Footwear Sole Material Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

• The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

• The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Footwear Sole Material Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Footwear Sole Material Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Footwear Sole Material Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Footwear Sole Material Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Footwear Sole Material Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Footwear Sole Material Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

