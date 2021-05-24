Footwear Sole Market | Current Perspective with Analysis of Leading Players and Top Countries Data | Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings

The Footwear Sole Market report provides current trends in different sectors in Footwear Sole industry on the basis of their scope. The repot report includes information on market factors such as the key drivers, restraints, challengers, and key regions development status. The report provides Analysis of Leading Players and provides information about their product portfolio and strategies deploying regarding the market.

Global Footwear Sole Material Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the production of shoes is the major factor for the growth of this market.Sole is the part of the shoe that comes in direct contact with the ground. They are made from the different materials like polyurethane, leather, natural rubber, PVC etc. depending upon the style and purpose of the shoe. There are different types of footwear like boots, shoes, sneakers etc. which are made from different materials like leather, rubber, plastics etc. PVC is the one of the most common material used sole because it is alternative of leather in formal shoes and in terms of durability and abrasion resistance PU is the best material. The sole made of PU are very comfortable and protects from slipping. They are also oxidation and chemical resistance. Shock absorbing nature of the sole makes them popular among consumers.

Few of the major competitors currently working in footwear sole material market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings, Coim Group, Covestro AG, Dowdupont, Era Polymers Pty Limited, Headway Group, Huntsman International LLC, INOAC CORPORATION, Kasodur, Lanxess, The Lubrizol Corporation, Manali Petrochemical Limited, Perstorp Holding AB, Rogers Corporation, Trelleborg AB, VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Braskem.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Applicatior

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Footwear Sole Market Size

2.2 Footwear Sole Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Footwear Sole Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Footwear Sole Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Footwear Sole Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Footwear Sole Sales by Product

4.2 Global Footwear Sole Revenue by Product

4.3 Footwear Sole Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Footwear Sole Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

