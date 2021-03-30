Foot Orthotic Insoles  Market Excellent Growth Scope Witnessed in the World

Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market is valued approximately USD 3.61 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Foot Orthotic Insoles are type of insoles that are worn inside the shoe to correct biomechanical foot issues. They are prescribed by medical professionals especially for the people who have foot pain caused by health conditions such as plantar fasciitis, bursitis, arthritis, and diabetes. These insoles are manufactured to support or correct the abnormal or unusual walking pattern. They work through changing the angle at which the foot strikes while walking which corrects positioning of the foot. They are flexible and well-cushioned to provide comfort and prevent foot & ankle deformities Further, increasing investments in research & development leads to technological advancements like 3D printed insoles and rising demand for customized insoles in sports & athletics, medical, and personal comfort orthotics has led the adoption of Foot Orthotic Insoles across the forecast period. For Instance: in 2019, OrthoLite launched Eco Hybrid insole which is made of 100% recycled waste which will expand the market share and promote eco-friendly products to raise awareness. However, high cost prices due to volatile raw materials, lack of awareness among population of developing countries impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing prevalence of injuries in sports, growing elderly population and eco-friendly products creates an opportunity for the market and thus, the adoption & demand for Foot Orthotic Insoles is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North-America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population, majority of elderly population, significant participation in sports activities and technological advancements. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries, rising health consciousness among large population and rising incidence of diseases like diabetes, foot pain, arthritis, etc. would create lucrative growth prospects for the Foot Orthotic Insoles Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hanger Clinic

Bauerfeind

Amfit Inc.

Scholl’s Wellness Co.

ComfortFit Orthotic Labs, Inc.,

Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

SIDAS S.A.S

currex GmbH

Powerstep

Blatchford Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Thermoplastics

Polyethylene foams

Leather

Others

By Application:

Sports & Athletics

Medical

Personal Comfort

By Distribution Channel:

Drug Stores

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Online Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Marketin Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors