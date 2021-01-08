Foot & Ankle Devices Market New Report Examines By Anthrex, Wright Medicalgroup, Ossur, J&J, Acumed

The global foot & ankle devices market accounted to US$ 2,038.24 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,084.97 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth of the foot & ankle devices market in this region is primarily attributed growing geriatric population, increase in the incidences of musculoskeletal disorders and launch of products in the market. In addition, the development in the foot & ankle devices sectors across these countries are estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global foot & ankle devices market by application segments was led by trauma segment. In 2018, the trauma segment held a largest market share of the foot & ankle devices market, by application. The trauma segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to growing incidents of road accidents is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the foot & ankle devices market.

Also, according to a report published in 2017 by BMJ Publishing Group Ltd, stated that in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Summer Games nearly 8% of the athletes incurred with one injury during the Olympic Games. Moreover, according to the Stanford Children’s Health data published in 2018, the United States has nearly 3.5 million children and teen (14 years and below) are suffering from injuries. It also stated that the highest rates of injuries occurred in the sports that involve contact and collisions, severe injuries happened during the individual sports and recreational activities. Additionally, approximately 62% of sports-related injuries happened during the practice sessions.

The injuries occur due to sports such as water soccer (football), water sports, cricket, rugby, basketball, athletic games, and others. For instance, as per the data by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), a large number of sports injuries that are caused by soccer. The data stated that ankle sprain is the most widely experienced injuries caused in the football players across the world. In the US, approximately 240,000 injuries were treated in the emergency department, and among them, about 48,810 cases of fractures and near 79,400 cases were for strain and sprains and also there were 5,000 cases for the dislocations.

Foot injuries are significantly high in car crashes. As per a study by the National Center for Biotechnology, around 76% of total foot & ankle car injuries occur due to head-on collisions since the lower extremities are absorb the impact at first during such accidents. However, the other 21% of foot injuries are due to roll-overs and side impacts. Foot and ankle devices such as splints, rehabilitation braces and supports, knee and ankle braces are used to support the injured and damaged parts. Hence, the rise in the rates of road accidents is expected to fuel the demand for foot & ankle devices market at a significant price during the forecast period.

