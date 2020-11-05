Foot and Ankle Devices Market Growth Strategy by 2020-2026 | Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, Ottobock, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION

The Foot and Ankle Devices Market analysis report brings into focus studies about market definition, market segmentation, and competitive analysis in the market. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to a particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in the report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures.

Some of the major players operating in the Europe foot and ankle devices market are: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex Inc., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, Ottobock, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Acumed LLC, Extremity Medical, Osteotec, Response Ortho, VILEX IN TENNESSEE, INC., Globus Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Össur Corporate among others.

Humans are sometimes at risk of suffering the traumatic incidents in the lower and upper extremities which would sometime cause permanent muscle injuries preventing people from performing some daily activities. Moreover, there are various neuromuscular diseases which require immediate treatment for avoiding more severe and permanent damages. The foot and ankle devices can be used during different foot and ankle surgical procedures or in the treatment of foot and ankle injuries. Various types of foot and ankle surgical procedures are performed including the correction of bunion deformities, arthritic joints, rheumatoid feet, plantar fasciitis and treatment of the diabetes related sores. Growing incidence of diabetes and the foot related disorders is driving the market demand of foot and ankle devices.

Europe foot and ankle devices market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Product Launches

In 2019, Össur Corporate has launched a new, next-generation edition of its groundbreaking Proprio Foot microprocessor ankle (MPA). The new release incorporates feedback from users and lessons learned by amputees and doctors globally over the last 10 years. Proprio Foot was released for the first time. With this release, the organization has extended its product portfolio and increasing its market share.

In February 2016, Smith & Nephew announced the acquisition of BST-CarGel, the first-line cartilage repair drug for initial treatment of the most concentrated cartilage tear types, along with microfracture and other relaxing procedures for the bone marrow. BST-CarGel can be arthroscopically distributed and used in synovial joints, including knee, shoulder, ankle or leg, to heal damaged cartilage. With this launch the company has extended its product portfolio and increases its market share.

Segmentation: Europe Foot and Ankle Devices Market

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into:

orthopaedic implants and devices,

bracing and support devices,

prostheses

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

trauma,

hammertoe,

osteoarthritis,

rheumatoid arthritis,

osteoporosis,

others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into:

hospitals,

trauma centers,

ambulatory surgical centers,

speciality clinics,

others.

