Foot and Ankle Devices Market 2020-2026 Next Big Thing | Leading Players – Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex Inc., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, Ottobock

Global foot and ankle devices market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in the global foot and ankle devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex Inc., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, Ottobock, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Acumed LLC, Extremity Medical, Osteotec, Response Ortho, VILEX IN TENNESSEE, INC., Globus Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Össur Corporate among others.

Humans are sometimes at risk of suffering the traumatic incidents in the lower and upper extremities which would sometime cause permanent muscle injuries preventing people from performing some daily activities. Moreover, there are various neuromuscular diseases which require immediate treatment for avoiding more severe and permanent damages. The foot and ankle devices can be used during different foot and ankle surgical procedures or in the treatment of foot and ankle injuries. Various types of foot and ankle surgical procedures are performed including the correction of bunion deformities, arthritic joints, rheumatoid feet, plantar fasciitis and treatment of the diabetes related sores. Growing incidence of diabetes and the foot related disorders is driving the market demand of foot and ankle devices.

Segmentation: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market

Global foot and ankle devices market is segmented into three notable segments which are products, application and end user.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into orthopaedic implants and devices, bracing and support devices, prostheses.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into trauma, hammertoe, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, speciality clinics, others.

Product Launch : Foot and Ankle Devices Market

In September 2019, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.launched the 3D Printed Implant for the process of portfolio CONDUIT Interbody Platform with EIT Cellular Titanium Technology thereby expanding its offerings to treat deteriorating spine disease. This innovative product is designed in order to mimic natural bone and facilitate spinal fusion. With the launch of this product, Johnson & Johnson is becoming one of the leaders in 3D printing. The CONDUIT Platform with PROTI 360° Family will be represented at NASS as part of DePuy Synthes’ inventive solutions which will fulfill the needs for patients and surgeons in degenerative disc disease, complex cervical procedures and deformity. With the company’s collaboration among DePuy Synthes, Brainlab has an opportunity to work for navigation in the U.S.

In September 2019, Zimmer Biomet launched the Stratum Foot Plating System; The Stratum Foot Plating Schematic exhibited at the American Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), an annual meeting held on September 12-15, 2019 in Chicago, at booth # 423, for the fixing of fractures, osteotomies, non-unions, malunions, fusions of small and bone segments and especially in the osteogenic bone segments. With this launch the company extended its product portfolio and increasing its market share.

In July 2017, Stryker has released a new version of its Hoffmann LRF Hexapod software and hardware. The company provides a specialized method for calculating deformations and limbs by importing patient rays into the program and offers solutions for the repair of deformities and reconstruction. This offers high-level drives rather than side lines that allow equipment easier to access and handle.

Research Methodology: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market

