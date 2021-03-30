Foot and ankle device Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2027
Global foot and ankle device market is reached by 3.7 billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR 6.9% over the forecasting period 2020-2027. Foot and ankle devices are used to treat a variety of disorders-ligament injuries, rheumatoid arthritis, and fractures. The device includes ankle intramedullary nails, ankle plate and screw systems, total ankle replacement, and ankle external fixator. The foot and ankle device market driven by continuous product commercialization, hence generating interest among the end user. For instance, in June 2019 Metalogix received FDA 510(K) intended to be used for treatment of foot and ankle. The market is demonstrating lucrative growth opportunities included by rising geriatric population and prevalence of target diseases such as osteoporotic. For instance, As pernational library of medicine, In 2016-2017, over 200 million people worldwide have Osteoporotic, this indicate the expansion of market. However, increasing metal sensitivity in patient with foot and ankle implant is the only factor restraining the future growth of market.
North America holds the largest market share of the market, owing to the increasing number of clinical trials, validating foot and ankle devices in this region Moreover, most of the prominent companies in the global market are headquartered in the region or have a strong presence in this market. However, Asia Pacific, region is anticipated to lead the growth in forecasting years. Factors such as healthcare reforms for infrastructure development, increasing demand for advanced technologies are leading the foot and ankle devices market in countries like Japan and China.
Key players in foot and ankle device market:
aap implantate AG
Acumed LLC
Arthrex, Inc.
ArthroCare (Smith & Nephew plc)
Bio Medical Enterprises, Inc.
Biomet, Inc.
CONMED Corporation
Core Essence Orthopaedics, Inc.
DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
DonJoy, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
The detailed segment and sub segment of the market are explained below:
By product type:
Orthopaedic implant and devices
Bracing and support devices
Prostheses
By injury type –
Trauma
Diabetes
Neurological disorder
Osteoporosis
rheumatoid arthritis
hammertoe
ligament injuries
By end User –
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery centres
Orthopaedic Clinics
Rehabilitation Centre
By Region
– North America
U.S.
Canada
– Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
– Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
– Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
– Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the foot and ankle device Additives Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors