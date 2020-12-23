Foot and Ankle Allograft Market 2020-2026 to Showcase Continued Growth | Major Players – Bone Bank Allografts, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., JRF Ortho

A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Foot and Ankle Allograft Market research report world-class. Two of the most widely used techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been used while generating this report. Competitive analysis conducted in this report puts light on the moves of the key players in the Healthcare industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships & recent acquisitions. Foot and Ankle Allograft Market research report adoption plays an essential role for the business growth as it supports with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business.

Global foot and ankle allograft market is estimated to reach USD 453.84 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increase number of sports injuries, arthroscopic surgeries and rising number of aging population.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global foot and ankle allograft market are CONMED Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., AlloSource, Amniox Medical, Inc., Bone Bank Allografts, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., JRF Ortho, Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Lattice Biologics Ltd., Smith & Nephew, Tornier N.V., Össur, Acumed, LLC, Extremity Medical, LLC, MTF biologics, DePuy Synthes and others.

Market Definition: Global Foot and Ankle Allograft Market

Allografts are mostly used during reconstructive procedures around the foot and ankle. As compare with autograft tissue, allografts offer the advantages of unlimited tissue sources, decrease operative time, and lack of potential donors-site morbidity, Allografts can be classified in to broad categories (1) Osteochondral grafts. (2) Osseous/structural grafts, and (3) Allograft tendons .The use of these grafts has increased dramatically in the past decade, but there is concern that enthusiasm surroundings their use has outspaced the published supporting their efficacy and safety.

Segmentation: Global Foot and Ankle Allograft Market

Foot and Ankle Allograft Market : By Surgery Type

Orthopedic Reconstruction

Cartilage Restoration

Soft Tissue Tendon & Ligament Repair

Wound Care

Foot and Ankle Allograft Market : By Product Type

Allograft Wedges

Allograft Tendons

Allograft Acellular Dermal Matrix

Cartilage Allograft Matrix

Skin Allografts

Amniotic Membranes

Foot and Ankle Allograft Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Center

Foot and Ankle Allograft Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Foot and Ankle Allograft Market :

In 2017, Novadaq Technologies Inc. was acquired by the Stryker Corporation in order to increase its business

In 2016, Stanmore Implants Worldwide Limited, Vertebral compression fracture and Physio-Control International Inc, portfolio from BD

