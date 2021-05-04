Foosball Table Market to Observe Strong Development by 2027 Fact.MR presents useful insights on the competitive landscape and key player strategies in a new study titled "Foosball Table Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027"

Foosball table sales are likely to grow by leaps and bounds and surpass 370 thousand units in 2019. Demand for foosball table market has remarkably taken off in tandem with broader growth in the recreational equipment industry. Gains have been underpinned by a substantial preference for indoor games over outdoor ones, a prominent aspect encouraging large-scale production of foosball tables. These insights are garnered from the latest Fact.MR study that estimates an optimistic outlook for foosball table sales market in 2019 and beyond.

As per the Fact.MR report, third party online channels will steer sales of foosball tables, will global sales estimated to exceed 87 thousand units in 2019. Colossal penetration of e-commerce, backed by availability of varieties at reasonable prices, has induced a drastic shift among the customers toward online channels for making prudent purchases. This trend is further being complemented by attractive offers and seasonal deals.

Smart Foosball Tables Gain Popularity with Emphasis on Enhanced Functionalities

Technology, as an ever-evolving enabler, has immensely increased productivity, since the ability of computer systems to perform complex tasks remains unmatched. Similarly, technology has also empowered reformations in the arena of sports equipment vis-à-vis efficiency and performance, including foosball table. Penetration of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and IOT, are beginning to make inroads in manufacturing framework of foosball tables alongside surging demand for smarter products.

Brands offering smart foosball tables are introducing a feature of personalized tweets, wherein the companies will make tweets for encouraging players via their own official accounts. This, in turn, works in favor of brand recognition and also facilitates large-scale user engagement. Technology-enabled or smart foosball tables host responsive apps that offer display of scores and leaderboard in real-time, which helps the players to make last-minute changes in their respective strategies. Valuable additions, such as audio cheering sections and overhead high-speed camera, are being introduced in foosball tables to take performance and efficiency attributes a notch higher.

Foosball Table Market – Research Methodology

A robust and comprehensive research methodology has been employed while garnering information and insights into the global foosball table market over the assessment period. The research methodology for foosball table market report was primarily conducted in two different phases, namely primary and secondary. While primary research of the foosball table market involves in-person interactions and interviews with the industry experts of foosball table market, secondary research for foosball table market report is all about detailed study and analysis of company press releases, trade journals, and official publications.

