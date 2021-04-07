Food Waste to Energy Market Booming 3X CAGR by 2028| Clarke Energy, Quantum Biopower, GWE Biogas, Motecha, UAB, VAN DYK Recycling Solutions, Ecoson

Biogas is produced through anaerobic digestion of organic waste (or biomass) and can then be burned to produce electricity or heat. The biogas is a natural source of energy and its production relies on natural processes.

Another method of recycling organic waste is through anaerobic digestion, which produces biogas – a natural source of energy. Food waste is placed in a digestion tank, where it is broken down by microorganisms in an oxygen-free environment.

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Americans waste more than $161 billion each year on food, with dairy products being the food item we toss out the most. The average American family of four throws out $1,600 a year in produce.

Food waste is one of the biggest waste streams in Singapore and the amount of food waste generated has grown by around 20% over the last 10 years. In 2019, Singapore generated around 744 million kg of food waste. That is equivalent to 2 bowls of rice per person per day, or around 51,000 double decker buses.

On the basis of type:

Grain Products Type

Fruits Type

Dairy Products Type

Meat, Poultry and Fish Type

Eggs Type

Others

On the basis of applications:

Homes

Supermarkets

Restaurants

Government

Others

Global Food Waste to Energy Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

